The Philadelphia Boys’ Choir and Chorale performs in Bengaluru this weekend

What have you planned for the performance in Bengaluru?

This choir of 65 boys and men will perform mostly American sacred music — some a cappella music and some pieces accompanied by piano. They include spirituals, classical, folk and other styles.

How did you decide on the set list?

As this performance is part of a service at St John’s Church, we wanted to include mostly sacred music. Some of these selections are part of our standard repertoire – songs we sing every year for audiences around the world; the rest of the selections were chosen to showcase various genres of American music.