This indie-fusion band is redefining music with talent and tradition

Bhargavi: Independent music is still in the nascent stage in India. The craze for film music has shadowed the growth and popularity of independent music for a really long time. Though today’s younger generation has slowly started to shift its interest towards independent music as well, the challenge still exists. As an industry, independent music is yet to make its mark and that’s one of the biggest challenges as an indie music band.

Shreemathi: As indie artistes, we often don’t get the same limelight as mainstream acts. We believe indie music deserves more recognition, and it would be great if more people supported it, which will make it easier for artistes like us to showcase our talents and share our music with a wider audience.