Indulge chats with a new band in Kolkata, Urdhak

Kolkata gets its newest band, Urdhak, comprising six talented musicians from different genres. Founded by composer and percussionist Rohen Bose, the band members include Senjuti Latu on vocals, Hrito Chatterjee on lead guitar, Atreyo Mondal on bass guitar, Dhritiman Som on drums and Ritam Mukherjee on keyboard. Each musician brings together their individualistic specialisations to make this band a potpourri of instrumentals and vocals.

As they are all set to make their debut performance as a band, Indulge catches up with them for an exclusive chat on their genre of music as a band, original compositions in future, the importance of a band today, and how social media leverages any new initiative.

Excerpts from the chat: