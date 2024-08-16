Exclusive: ‘It took a lot of blood, sweat and tears’ — Dhvani Bhanushali on her journey of dreams and dedication

A

If you talk about a defining moment, I think Vaaste was one song that everyone heard. I was incredibly confused as to why and what happened. But at the same time, I'm incredibly grateful that it happened so early in my life. From there on, I have had a different journey. If you talk about how I started, I started with YouTube videos. I would do covers of the songs that I liked and shoot them randomly, like in the car or at home. Somehow that whole community started building. I did one playback for Welcome to New York with Rahat Saab for Diljit Dosanjh's and Sonakshi Sinha's film. Then there was a break of one and a half to two years. I did my covers, was happy doing them, and enjoyed the process and learning. Then I did Dilbar. After another two years, I decided I wanted to get into pop. I did all my training. Since childhood, we were learning to dance, so it becomes instrumental in having rhythm in the body. Then I started training myself even more. Two years passed, and meanwhile, I shot Leja Re, Main Teri Hoon, and Vaaste in the same span of six to eight months. They all started releasing. By 2019, I had become well-known, and I was 21, giving my exams and studying. It was a crazy journey. If I start talking about it, it'll never end, but it was the most beautiful thing that happened to me. I'm genuinely eternally grateful to everyone who heard and supported me. I'm very happy to be an artist.