Headlining artistes of this year’s Mad Vibe Fest in Chennai share what they have in store for the audience

This weekend, Chennai is set to witness the return of an exciting musical extravaganza in the city. Mad Vibe Fest 2 (MVF 2) is set to take place, allowing the audience to immerse themselves completely in two exciting commercial acts. Having stepped up their game since their debut edition, this year’s festival will feature a fresh lineup. City band Makka and singer Saindhavi will be setting the stage on fire with their talents. Ahead of the show, we rope in the featuring artistes as well as the founder to learn about what’s on offer, the trends witnessed around musical festivals in the city and more.
MVF founder Vijay MP shares what is distinct about this festival. “It’s a vibrant celebration of diverse musical genres, blending culture, energy, and creativity into one unforgettable experience,” he says, further mentioning, “This year’s lineup is a unique blend of established talent, offering a distinct variation from the first edition’s theme.” The curating of this lineup was a challenge this year, as Vijay reveals. “One of the key challenges was curating a lineup that would captivate both our returning attendees and attract new audiences. However, these challenges inspired us to introduce fresh elements to the fest,” he says.
City band Makka, featuring playback singers Ranjith Govind, Rahul Nambiar, and Aalaap Raju, will present “a full-course experience that embodies the essence of Chennai,” says Aalaap. Known for its tracks like Makka Song, Valentine Oru Vaalu, along with popular covers and renditions of songs by cinema legends, Makka’s set to be self-reflective too. “We will be celebrating both the spirit of the city and the deep friendship and musicality we’ve cherished over the years,” highlights Aalaap.
Band member Rahul Nambiar joins the discussion around how musical events like this highlight and foster the city’s musical talents. “Chennai is a city brimming with talent, renowned for its rich diversity of art forms,” he says. “The deep connection that every artiste forms with their craft reaches its fulfillment only when it’s shared with an audience that truly appreciates and celebrates it. This fest, by understanding and catering to the new generation of art lovers, is nurturing the future artistes of this industry. Platforms like these shape the trajectory of art and its destiny,” he adds.
Singer Saindhavi, the popular vocalist behind hit songs like Pirai Thedum and Adada Mazhada, tells us that she has a few exciting surprises up her sleeve. “I’ve curated a setlist that combines some of my fans’ favourite hits with exciting new material,” she reveals, adding, “Expect a dynamic mix of high-energy tracks and soulful melodies. I’m also planning to include a few surprises and fan favourites to make this performance truly memorable.”
Tickets start at INR 499. August 17, 6 pm onwards. At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, Chetpet.