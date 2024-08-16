Shilpa Rao and Shekhar Ravjiani release new track ‘Asar Tera Kaisa’ reviving the ’70s disco mood with a modern edge

Both these artistes, individually, have provided listeners with a number of hits. Shilpa Rao has lent vocals to songs like Bulleya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Manmarziyan from Lootera, Subhanallah from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Besharam Rang from Pathaan and many more. Shekhar Ravjiani, one half of the Bollywood composing/producing duo Vishal–Shekhar, on the other hand, has given us timeless hits like Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan, Radha from Student of the Year, Duaa from Shanghai, Tujhe Bhula Diya from Anjaana Anjaani, the list goes on! Now, Shilpa and Shekhar have collaborated on a new song titled Asar Tera Kaisa, an energetic dance-pop song, that brings a fresh twist to the disco music of the ’70s.
The song blends the nostalgic charm of disco with a modern twist, featuring electric guitars, synthesizers and electronic beats. And aims to introduce the magic of the disco era to a new generation while keeping a contemporary edge.
Talking about the track, Shilpa says, “I’m so excited for everyone to hear Asar Tera Kaisa! Working with Shekhar Ravjiani on this song has been amazing. We wanted to mix the fun, upbeat vibe of disco with a modern sound and I really hope it gets everyone dancing. It’s been a joy bringing this track to life and I can’t wait for you all to enjoy it!”
Adding to what Shilpa had to say, Vishal notes, “From as early as I can remember, I have always loved the disco genre — from Michael Jackson to the Bee Gees and Boney M to our very own Biddu and Bappi Da. You can even hear this disco influence in some of my most popular Bollywood songs like Bang Bang, Ghunghroo, Besharam Rang and Sher Khul Gaye. When I created Asar Tera Kaisa, my 24th song from my record label Garuudaa Music, I thought of calling my friend, Shilpa Rao, to sing it with me and asked her to lend her beautiful vocals to the track. This song is my ode to the timeless, golden era of disco music and is my way of reintroducing it to the new generation with a modern edge.”
This isn’t the first time Shilpa and Shekhar have teamed up. The duo has previously given us memorable tracks like Meherbaan from the movie Bang Bang, Ishq Shava from the movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Khuda Jaane from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, showcasing their incredible chemistry and musical synergy.
Asar Tera Kaisa is streaming on all audio platforms.
