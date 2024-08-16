Shilpa Rao and Shekhar Ravjiani release new track ‘Asar Tera Kaisa’ reviving the ’70s disco mood with a modern edge

The song blends the nostalgic charm of disco with a modern twist, featuring electric guitars, synthesizers and electronic beats. And aims to introduce the magic of the disco era to a new generation while keeping a contemporary edge.

Talking about the track, Shilpa says, “I’m so excited for everyone to hear Asar Tera Kaisa! Working with Shekhar Ravjiani on this song has been amazing. We wanted to mix the fun, upbeat vibe of disco with a modern sound and I really hope it gets everyone dancing. It’s been a joy bringing this track to life and I can’t wait for you all to enjoy it!”