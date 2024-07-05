Singer Shilpa Rao shares heartfelt admiration for Chennai on latest trip
Shilpa Rao has become a household name, thanks to her ever-evolving range of songs. Her discography has transitioned into a diverse repertoire with a myriad of styles, tunes, subjects, and lyrics, but it has often been her voice that has captivated her listeners.
The Grammy nominee, who’s known for hits like Khuda Jaane, the Coke Studio Pakistan hit Paar Chana De, and more recently, Besharam Rang (from Pathaan), and Ishq Jaisa Kuch (from Fighter) and more, has also aced it in Tamil, with her biggest song being Kaavaalaa from Jailer. The singer recently visited Chennai for an event, and we caught up with her know more about her relationship with music, the city, and interesting memories. Excerpts from our chat:
How would you describe your relationship with Chennai and the Tamil culture?
The most important connection I have with Chennai and Tamil music is when I started listening to (AR) Rahman saab’s music since Roja (1992).
Is there something in Chennai you’ve always wanted to do but haven’t gotten around to, yet?
I think I have always wanted to come to Chennai, go to the beaches, and keep eating food non-stop, and do nothing else.
After working with big names from the Tamil film industry like Anirudh Ravichander, who are the artistes from the city you would like to collaborate with?
Sai Abhyankar and Ady Kriz.
How easy or difficult is it to switch between languages as you prepare for one hit after the other?
It’s not easy. I am not as equipped, but then I have to give it to the composers I have worked with. They’ve helped me while switching languages for songs.
What do you like the most about the Tamil audience?
They are very open-minded about any form of music that is prevalent here. The Tamil music industry is so experimental. New songs and sounds are being invented, and they are gobbling it up and dominating trends so well.
Any interesting memory from a time you have performed in the city?
I had come to Chennai when Kaavaalaa from Jailer was released, to do some promotional interviews for the same, and suddenly, everything felt like it had gone through a paradigm shift. The way people received that song and the way they expressed their love for it were amazing. It was physically draining, but in my mind and heart, I was immensely fulfilled and energetic. So, lots of love for all the Chennai people!
Have you considered venturing into music composing as well?
I feel that if, in this lifetime, I can be a great singer, that will be plenty. I’m focusing on being a great singer and artiste right now.
What are your upcoming projects?
There are some amazing independent projects that I’m working on. There’s some film music also coming up. I hope you will love them too.