Raman Negi unveils new song; teases upcoming album as a culmination of indie identity

Discussing how this album will stand out when compared to the first, he explains, “Shaksiyat was very inward-looking. Through the album, I figured out what my true voice is. With the second album, the themes that I explore are more outwardly. It is about how I look at the world and my take on people, fame, society, relationships, and moving on. I feel like I have fallen into a different type of songwriting with this album, and in that scenario, as I explore the world, I also look at what my stand in it is and how I feel about what others think of who an artiste really is.” He assures us that the album will explore a different type of storytelling and sound, which are his major motivating factors.