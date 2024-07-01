Will Smith sets BET Awards 2024 ablaze with debut performance of ‘You Can Make It’

Will Smith ignited the 2024 BET Awards with a captivating performance of his new single, You Can Make It, marking his first time gracing the BET stage. The dramatic entrance saw Smith emerge on a circular stage engulfed in flames, backed by the powerful vocals of Chandler Moore and the Sunday Service Choir.
The performance took a surprising and inspiring turn when gospel legend Kirk Franklin joined Smith, delivering a heartfelt spoken-word sermon. The song then soared to a hopeful conclusion with Smith and a large group of singers emphasising themes of resilience and growth. “Nobody gets an easy ride / We all have a cross to bear / But there's wisdom in the fire / And every moment is an opportunity / Embrace the journey,” Franklin declared.
This powerful performance follows Smith’s personal revelation on Instagram, where he shared the driving force behind the track. “Through some of my darkest moments, music has always been there for me – to lift me and help me grow. It’s my humble wish that it can do the same for you and bring you all the joy and light you deserve,” he wrote.
Fans have been eagerly anticipating new music from Smith, who hinted at upcoming projects in May. During an interview, he mentioned spending several years in the studio. Social media clues also hinted at a potential album titled Dance in Your Darkest Moments. Adding to the excitement, singer Teddy Swims revealed a collaboration with Smith, praising his kindness in the process.
This BET Awards performance follows Smith’s recent appearance at the Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop. There, he and DJ Jazzy Jeff ignited nostalgia with a medley of hits, including Brand New Funk, Summertime and Smith’s solo smash Gettin’ Jiggy With It. The performance held special significance, as Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff were the first rap act to win a Grammy in 1989 for Parents Just Don't Understand. Proudly watching from the audience were Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and their children, Willow and Jaden
Beyond music, Smith's career continues to flourish on the big screen. His recent film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, released in June, proved a success, grossing nearly USD 332 million globally and ranking as the year’s ninth-highest-grossing film.