Usher gets honoured with Lifetime Achievement trophy at BET Awards 2024

Usher’s reign as an R&B icon was cemented on Sunday at the 2024 BET Awards. Not only did he claim the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award, but he also secured the trophy for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist earlier in the evening.
The night became even more momentous as music legends LA Reid and Babyface presented Usher with the Lifetime Achievement Award. “We couldn’t be more proud of the icon you've become, but more importantly the man you've become,” Babyface declared, echoing the sentiments of the cheering audience that showered Usher with “we love you” chants.
Usher’s acceptance speech, unfortunately plagued by audio issues during the broadcast, nevertheless conveyed his heartfelt gratitude. He expressed appreciation to the artistes who performed his songs in a star-studded tribute before his award, including Keke Palmer, Coco Jones, Tinashe, Victoria Monét, Latto, Chlöe Bailey, and Teyana Taylor.
He also acknowledged the instrumental role of Reid and Babyface in his career success. “Getting here has definitely not been easy, but it has been worth it,” he said. With a touch of humour, and perhaps disbelief at receiving such an honour, Usher questioned, “Is it too early for me to receive it?” His passion for music remained undimmed. “Because I'm still running and gunning and I still love this shit like I did when I was eight years old.”
Reflecting on his legacy, Usher highlighted the importance of expression, joy, and connection in his art. “Those moments that become legacy are all about expression and just having fun and finding the connection and really the spark,” he said.
The speech took a more personal turn as Usher acknowledged the significant role of strong male figures in his life. Referencing the men who stood with him on stage, he called them ‘my village’ - a support system that kept him motivated. He also noted the significance of 2024 as ‘the year of the father,’ where fathers “got to stand up for their sons, their daughters, and be the man that they need to be for them.”
With this emotional speech, Usher not only celebrated his achievements but also offered valuable life lessons. The night belonged to Usher, a true king of R&B, whose legacy continues to inspire.