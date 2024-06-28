Indie musician Siddhant Goenka debuts an AI-powered music video for his latest pop-rock track, ‘Alvida’
While growing up, indie musician Siddhant Goenka was introduced to le g ends like Hemant Kumar and Jagjit Singh. This formed the base for his earliest stints. Western legacy bands Scorpions, The Eagles, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Nirvana, and Metallica further gave shape to his music. Eventually, developing a varied taste derived from countless different streams and genres of music, the artiste has produced several singles. His past projects like Jazbaat and Pari have amassed hundreds of thousands of streams online.
Keeping up with the spirit, the musician has now produced a pop-rock track , which he describes as a rollercoaster of emotions. Alvida is an intense track, the score of which has been worked on by Siddhant and Pratham Sheth. The track also has a music video made entirely using AI tools. We talk to Siddhant to learn more about the song and the future of AI and art.
What emotions are associated with the narrative presented in Alvida?
The music video is a visceral journey into the soul of a musician engulfed in anguish, anger, and pain. He stands amid a world on the brink of apocalypse, where nothing remains pristine, everything around him decayed. In the heart of this desolation, the wild musician screams at the top of his lungs, a raw, powerful expression of emotion.
As an artiste, I believe that the audience must derive their own stories and interpretations. Once a piece of art or music is released into the world, it no longer solely belongs to the artiste; it becomes a part of the audience's own experiences and emotions.
You used AI to produce the music video of the song. Do you think it is the future of all things art and creativity?
AI may be the spark that sets the creative fire ablaze, but it’s the human touch that fuels the flames. While AI tools can be amazing facilitators, helping artistes bring their visions to life, they can’ t replace the magic of human imagination. It’s the artiste’s unique experiences, emotions, and meticulous input that make the creative process truly special. AI can enhance and refine, but it’s the human element that injects art with authenticity and soul.
Did the outputs from the AI generator live up to your expectations?
Honestly, using AI felt like a delicate dance between triumphs and tribulations, where every misstep refines my vision. I envision a captivating narrative, that beckons me to bring it to life. It’s really all about the har mony between what’s on-screen and what you hear. The visuals must synchronise with the music hereby amplifying the emotion and essence of the song.
To produce AI content one has to be descriptive with words. How easy or difficult was it to work with an AI tool to produce this video?
The art of precision! It's the secret sauce that turns random ideas into meaningful masterpieces. As an artiste, I'm obsessed with honing my craft, and AI tools have become my trusty sidekicks. Since my second song, I've been on a wild ride, learning and adapting to the ever-changing tech landscape. It's not always easy, but the thrill of the journey is addicting! With each new discovery, I feel like a kid in a candy store, eager to explore and create. The learning curve has been steep, but the rewards are priceless. I've gone from stumbling in the dark to navigating the creative landscape with confidence. And the best part? The journey never ends! Every day brings new opportunities to learn, grow, and innovate. It's not about ease or difficulty; it's about the sheer joy of creating something new and making the impossible possible. So I’m excited for the people who enjoy my music to join me on this adventure, where art and technology collide in a beautiful explosion of creativity!