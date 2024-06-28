Indie musician Siddhant Goenka debuts an AI-powered music video for his latest pop-rock track, ‘Alvida’

A

The music video is a visceral journey into the soul of a musician engulfed in anguish, anger, and pain. He stands amid a world on the brink of apocalypse, where nothing remains pristine, everything around him decayed. In the heart of this desolation, the wild musician screams at the top of his lungs, a raw, powerful expression of emotion.

As an artiste, I believe that the audience must derive their own stories and interpretations. Once a piece of art or music is released into the world, it no longer solely belongs to the artiste; it becomes a part of the audience's own experiences and emotions.