Blackpink’s Lisa shines as a solo ‘Rockstar’ with electrifying new release

Blackpink’s Lisa is rocking the music world with her highly anticipated solo single Rockstar. This bold new track marks her first release under her label, LLOUD, and it's setting social media ablaze with its electrifying energy.
Leaving no room for doubt, Lisa declares herself the ultimate ‘rockstar’ in this upbeat banger. Her confidence shines through every lyric, with lines like “Gold teeth sitting on the dash/ She a rockstar” leaving a lasting impression. The song, produced by Ryan Tedder and Sam Homaee, boasts a club-ready sound that’s a stark departure from Lisa's K-pop idol image.
Rockstar isn’t just a sonic shift, it's a visual transformation as well. The accompanying music video features Lisa traversing the vibrant streets of Bangkok, proudly showcasing her Thai heritage. This electrifying journey has captivated fans in Thailand, some even suggesting it could be a potential tourism booster.
While some K-pop fans on social media said that they miss the familiar Money vibes in this release, there’s no denying the global impact of Rockstar. Lisa’s artistic freedom shines through, paving the way for a bold new chapter in her career.
This isn't Lisa’s first solo rodeo. Since 2016, she and the rest of Blackpink have dominated the charts as one of the biggest pop acts worldwide. Last year, they made history as the first K-pop girl group to headline Coachella. Each member has ventured into solo territory, with Lisa dropping Lalisa in 2021. Her recent moves include signing a deal with RCA and launching her own management company, LLOUD Co. This new single marks her first official release under this independent power move.
With Rockstar, Lisa is proving that she’s not just a member of a record-breaking group – she’s a force to be reckoned with on her own. Her fiery spirit and dedication to artistic freedom are sure to inspire fans worldwide, and leave everyone wondering – what’s next for this K-pop powerhouse?