Blackpink’s Lisa shines as a solo ‘Rockstar’ with electrifying new release

This isn't Lisa’s first solo rodeo. Since 2016, she and the rest of Blackpink have dominated the charts as one of the biggest pop acts worldwide. Last year, they made history as the first K-pop girl group to headline Coachella. Each member has ventured into solo territory, with Lisa dropping Lalisa in 2021. Her recent moves include signing a deal with RCA and launching her own management company, LLOUD Co. This new single marks her first official release under this independent power move.