Music

Coldplay unveils first song from upcoming album 'Moon Music' [DEETS]

The track titled 'Feelslikeimfallinginlove' originally debuted earlier this week during their tour stop in Budapest
Coldplay unveils first song from upcoming album 'Moon Music' [DEETS]
In frame: Coldplay

One of the most awaited offerings of this year is finally out and music aficionados couldn't be more rejoiced. Coldplay, earlier this week at their first tour stop in Budapest, unveiled the first single from their upcoming album titled Moon Music.

The single titled Feelslikeimfallinginlove is produced by super producer Max Martin. This is the band's first new music since their studio album, Music of the Spheres, released in 2021.

Coldplay unveils first song from upcoming album 'Moon Music' [DEETS]
Joe Jonas attends Coldplay’s Greece concert with Kylie Minogue, Liam Hemsworth and Luke Evans

They are expected to debut another acoustic song, All My Love, during their performance in Athens and finally, the full album will release across major audio platforms on October 04.

The album, which was announced sometime in June, has set new standards for sustainability. The band will be releasing the new album as a 140g EcoRecord rPET LP, with each physical copy containing nine recycled Pet-plastic bottles recovered from post-consumer waste.

As per media reports, the four-member band has been championing the environmental cause even with their tour where they have managed to reduce carbon emissions by a significant 59 per cent.

Coldplay unveils first song from upcoming album 'Moon Music' [DEETS]
Paloma about town: Under the stars with Coldplay!
Coldplay
Moon Music

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com