Joe Jonas attends Coldplay’s Greece concert with Kylie Minogue, Liam Hemsworth and Luke Evans

The roar of the crowd at Athens’ OAKA Olympic Stadium wasn’t just for Coldplay on Saturday night – it was for the A-list audience rocking out alongside them! Hollywood stars descended upon Greece to witness the band’s electrifying concert, transforming the event into a star-studded spectacle.
Among the enthusiastic crowd were Joe Jonas, Kylie Minogue, Liam Hemsworth, and Luke Evans. Luke, unable to contain his excitement, took to Instagram with a video capturing the group belting out Coldplay’s iconic hit Yellow. The video, tagged with a grateful “Thanks Joe xx” and the cheeky caption “Hot temp, Coldplay,” showcased Luke, his boyfriend Fran Tomas, and Kylie singing along with gusto. It even offered a glimpse of Liam Hemsworth pumping his fists in the air, clearly enjoying the music with his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks by his side.
The social media frenzy didn’t stop there. Joe himself jumped into the comments section, writing, “What a night!” Fans were left bewildered yet intrigued by the unexpected collaboration, with comments like “The most random group of people I've seen” and “Oh My God…multiverse” flooding the post.
Following suit, Fran uploaded the same video on his Instagram, further amplifying the night’s unforgettable nature. His caption, “This was an EPIC experience! Memory to not forget!” perfectly captured the camaraderie and excitement. A heartfelt thank you to Joe provided a glimpse into the catalyst behind this unique gathering.
This wasn’t the first time these stars found themselves sharing a space. Luke had previously shared a heartwarming selfie on his Instagram featuring himself, Kylie, and Fran, all smiles and camaraderie. The accompanying caption, “It’s a picture, it’s a cuddle, it’s a memory that I wish I could relive over and over again!!! Love you,” hinted at a pre-existing bond within the group.
The fusion of music and celebrity at the Coldplay concert in Greece proved to be a night to remember. From the electrifying performance to the unexpected gathering of Hollywood stars, the event transcended the boundaries of a typical concert, creating a unique and unforgettable experience.