Sonakshi Sinha addresses wedding rumours with Zaheer Iqbal, says, ‘It's nobody’s business’

Wedding bells are rumoured to be chiming for Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha. News of her upcoming wedding to Zaheer Iqbal has set the internet abuzz, sparking reactions from both the media and her family. Sonakshi herself addressed the rumours in a recent interview.
“Firstly, it's nobody's business. Secondly, it is my choice, so I don't know why people are so concerned about it. People ask me about my marriage more than my parents, so I find that very funny. Now, I am just used to it. It doesn't bother me. People are curious; what can we do about it?” she said.
Her brother, Luv Sinha, echoed a similar sentiment when approached by a media house. He politely declined to comment, suggesting it would be best to hear directly from Sonakshi or Zaheer.
Sonakshi’s father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, offered a slightly different perspective. While admitting he wasn’t formally informed of the wedding plans, he said, “Main bhi utna hi jaanta ho jitna main media maine padha hai (I know as much about this as what the media has told me). If and when she takes me into confidence, my wife and I will give the couple my blessings. We wish her happiness always. We trust her judgement completely. She would never make an extra-constitutional or illegal decision. As a consenting adult, she has the right to make her own decisions.”
Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating since 2020. They co-starred in the 2022 film Double XL and even appeared together in the music video Jodi Blockbuster last year.