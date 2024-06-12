Sonakshi Sinha addresses wedding rumours with Zaheer Iqbal, says, ‘It's nobody’s business’

Sonakshi’s father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, offered a slightly different perspective. While admitting he wasn’t formally informed of the wedding plans, he said, “Main bhi utna hi jaanta ho jitna main media maine padha hai (I know as much about this as what the media has told me). If and when she takes me into confidence, my wife and I will give the couple my blessings. We wish her happiness always. We trust her judgement completely. She would never make an extra-constitutional or illegal decision. As a consenting adult, she has the right to make her own decisions.”