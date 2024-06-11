All you need to know about Sonakshi Sinha's husband-to-be Zaheer Iqbal

As Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal prepare to get married on June 23, many are curious about the husband-to-be and his claim to fame. Here’s what we know about him.

Zaheer Iqbal, born on December 10, 1988, in Mumbai, is an actor who made his debut in 2019. He comes from a family of entrepreneurs.

His father, Iqbal Ratansi, is involved in the jewellery and real estate businesses and is a childhood friend of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. This connection led to Zaheer's debut in the film Notebook, produced by Salman Khan Films. His sister, Sanam Ratansi, is a celebrity stylist.

Zaheer has previously dated actress Sana Saeed, who is known for her role as the young Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and her appearance in Student of the Year. He also dated Deeksha Seth at one point.

Sonakshi and Zaheer reportedly met at a party hosted by Salman Khan. The two even worked together in the film Double XL, which was released in 2022.