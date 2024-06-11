Anupam Kher meets Rajinikanth in Delhi; calls him, ‘God's gift to mankind’
A heartwarming encounter between veteran actors Anupam Kher and Rajinikanth has taken the internet by storm. The two Bollywood icons crossed paths in Delhi for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Sunday. Anupam, a self-proclaimed Rajinikanth superfan, couldn’t contain his excitement and shared a delightful video on social media.
The clip showed Anupam walking alongside Rajinikanth, surrounded by security personnel. He turned the camera towards the legendary actor, exclaiming, “The one and only, Mr Rajini-the-kanth! The one and only! The God's gift to mankind! Waah (wow)!” Rajinikanth, ever the humble superstar, simply smiled and acknowledged the camera.
The video struck a chord with fans, who flooded the comments section with their agreement. One fan wrote, “Yes God’s gift as you said, one of my favourite actors.” Another echoed the sentiment, adding, “No doubt about it. And how simple is he!” The mutual admiration was palpable, with many fans calling the pair “Two legends.”
Rajinikanth’s presence at the ceremony wasn’t just about celebrating the Prime Minister’s inauguration. Speaking to the media at the airport before his departure, the actor reflected on the historical significance of the event. He also extended his congratulations to PM Narendra Modi, acknowledging his accomplishment of securing a third term in office.
While attending the swearing-in ceremony was a significant event, Rajinikanth’s fans have much to look forward to. He is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Vettaiyan in October, which stars an impressive cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati. Additionally, he is also all set to resume shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's film Coolie, according to reports.
The meeting between Anupam and Rajinikanth not only highlights their genuine respect for each other but also serves as a reminder of Rajinikanth’s enduring legacy in Indian cinema.