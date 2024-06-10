Panoply of stars at Modi 3.0 swearing-in: SRK, Rajinikanth, Anupam Kher, Akshay, Nirahua and more

Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister in an illustrious ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Sunday.

While the ceremony saw the statesmen from neighbouring countries of India, it also saw some of the biggest stars of the country in attendance. The ceremony was attended by Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan and Tamil megastar Rajinikanth. While SRK wore a black outfit, Rajinikanth was seen dressed in a plain white kurta with pyjamas.