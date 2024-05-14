‘Jawan’ action director Sunil Rodrigues joins the crew of Anupam Kher's ‘Tanvi the Great’

Veteran actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher on Tuesday announced that Sunil Rodrigues, renowned for his work as an action director in films like Jawan, Pathaan, and Sooryavanshi, among others, has come on board for the film Tanvi the Great.

On Tuesday morning, Anupam took to Instagram and shared a reel featuring himself and Sunil Rodrigues.

“ANNOUNCEMENT: Delighted and Proud to introduce the #ActionDirector of my directorial film #TanviTheGreat #SunilRodrigues. Rod, as he is popularly known is one of the most dynamic, scientific and charismatic action men in our industry," he wrote in the caption.