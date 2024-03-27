Japanese DOP Keiko Nakahara onboards Anupam Kher directorial 'Tanvi The Great'

The actor wrote in the caption: “ANNOUNCEMENT: Happy and Honoured to present the #DirectorOfPhotography of my directorial film #TanviTheGreat, Ms. Keiko Nakahara from Japan. Having worked with her for almost three weeks now I can see our story beautifully turning into reality. Jai Ho.”

Keikoshared that the film’s script really caught her fancy and she had an instant connection with the narrative.

Elaborating on the same, Keiko Nakahara said: "When I read the script of Tanvi The Great, I connected with it immediately. The story's universal appeal beckoned me emotionally in a very special way. Now after being on board and working with Anupam Kher for over three weeks, I realised that as a director, his vision also has a dimension of spontaneity that creates great momentum for our creative collaboration. And it is immensely satisfying for me to be able to capture that vision with all its energy.”