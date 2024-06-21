World Music Day: Arjuna Harjais’ latest single promises an emotive and nostalgic journey

Popular YouTuber Arjuna Harjai, who had a busy year in 2024 releasing one single after another, shows no signs of slowing down. His 2024 hit, Mangoge Na?, will be followed by his newest single, Zikar Hai, which will be released on June 21.

A song featuring old memories, video games and Punjabi lyrics, Arjuna has teamed up with popular singer and ethnomusicologist, Natasha Noorani for his song.

Taking inspiration from the words of Divya Harjai – his wife – as a starting point, Arjuna tapped into the “feelings of new love — the excitement, the yearning, and the sweet anticipation of seeing that special someone again”, for his newest song.

Arjuna’s song is also influenced by the work of Yuzo Koshiro, and his soundtrack for the video game Bare Knuckle, a favorite of Arjuna’s when he was younger.

“These emotions are at the heart of this piece, making it a very intimate and heartfelt creation. Additionally, we wanted to experiment with blending different musical styles. We mixed the nostalgic vibes of synth-wave with the energetic and rhythmic log drums of amapiano. This fusion added a unique layer to this Punjabi composition, making it a distinctive and emotionally rich piece,” he adds.