World Music Day 2024: Delhi-based artiste Kamakshi Khanna opens up about her latest EP, Heartbreak 2020

Navigating the perplexing landscape of modern love and heartbreak, indie singer-songwriter Kamakshi Khanna unveiled her sophomore EP, Heartbreak 2020 — an exploration of modern loneliness and heartbreak.

Already captivating fans with singles Maaeri and I Blew It!, this EP transforms her engaging lockdown Green Room Sessions into lush productions.

An honest reflection on finding love digitally, Heartbreak 2020 promises relatable insights into romance’s complexities. Ahead of World Music Day, we speak to the Delhi artiste about the theme of the upcoming EP and the emotions she intends to evoke with the same.

Can you share more about the personal experiences that shaped the songwriting for this project?

Each song in Heartbreak 2020 is about a different type of heart - break and the process of reflecting on it and healing from it. From awkward dates to mind games to short-term relationships to unrequited love to somehow still finding a tiny little place of hope to one day finding something that you can hold on to, there’s a little something there for everyone.

If you could rename your EP something other than Heartbreak 2020, what would the new title be and why?

Since the songs were written in my home studio and were all featured as a part of the Green Room Sessions, the alternative idea we had was The Green Room but that’s a project I want to build more and I can’t wait to share with my audience what we have in store!

How important is it for you to be vulnerable and honest in your lyrics?

I find myself to be the most honest version of myself when I’m writing my music. This EP especially is deeply personal and each song reflects a lesson that I had while dating in my 20s. My hope is that anyone else who has been through something similar feels less alone.