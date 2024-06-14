Tamil artiste Siennor delves into his musical influences and more ahead of his performance in Chennai

Tamil indie singer-songwriter-composer Siennor is all set to liven up the stage this weekend. One must would have come across his beautiful voice on social media, while he played his guitar, and his live sessions have garnered many views online.

The crooner earlier released an album called Agappor, which is sonically different and explores his journey and experiences. Siennor’s electronic act, Metropolitan Koothaadi previews are also making waves, introducing a vibrant new identity to electronic music. Ahead of his show, Vaa Pogalaam, curated by Quriosity, we chat with him and learn what to expect from the show, the importance of versatility as an artiste and more.

Excerpts:

What can we expect from your performance on Friday?

We’re playing a bunch of our existing songs and a couple of songs we’ve never performed earlier — featuring the trio, Vinay Ramakrishnan on the drums, Aravind Murali on the Bass guitar, and myself. The set will be a pleasant musical, sonic, and poetic experience.