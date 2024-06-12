Actor and indie singer-songwriter Sanjeeta Bhattacharya says she is excited about her new single, ‘Ratiyaan’

Interestingly, her previous songs have leaned towards a mellow vibe, but with Ratiyaan, her debut Hindi track, she's taken a peppy turn, thus inviting the listeners to dance along. So, what inspired this shift in genre, we ask? “A lot of that has to do with my newfound fascination for afrobeats. I wanted to create music that I have fun playing and dancing to while performing live. It’s great wearing your heart on your sleeve and seeing the audience’s reaction to your emotional side but to have them sway with you is a different experience. Ratiyaan and my other upcoming releases blend my Indian classical roots with contemporary influences,” said the graduate of Berklee College of Music, who she has been a part of festivals such as Panama Jazz Festival, Hornbill Festival and NH7 Weekender.