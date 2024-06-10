Shaan and Prashant Ingole collaborate for 'Namo Namah'

Singer Shaan collaborates with composer-lyricist Prashant Ingole for their new song Namo Namah. The much-anticipated track, sung by Shaan, composed by Prashant and written by Amardeep and Prashant, released last week.

Namo Namah is a harmonious blend of soulful melodies and evocative lyrics, showcasing the extraordinary vocal prowess of Shaan and the innovative musical composition by Prashant Ingole. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the Indian music industry, bringing together two remarkable artistes whose combined creativity promises to deliver an unforgettable musical experience.

Talking about the song Shaan says, "Namo Namah is a powerful anthem, born from an unwavering love for our country. Its impact is profound. Authored by the talented Amardeep and Prashant Ingole, the song beautifully captures the essence of patriotism and pride. Prashant's masterful curation stands out, showcasing his extraordinary talent and commitment."

Talking about the song, Prashant says, "Every song is close to my heart in fact. I treat every song as my last song. But Namo is more close to my heart because it's about my country, my soil, my attachment, my connection to our nation. And Namo Namah, which has, we usually say Om Namah Shiva. So it has that feeling of lord Shiva as well in the song. So those are the two reasons why it's so close to my heart."