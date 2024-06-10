Shaan and Prashant Ingole collaborate for 'Namo Namah'

Singer Shaan collaborates with composer-lyricist Prashant Ingole for their new song Namo Namah. The much-anticipated track, sung by Shaan, composed by Prashant and written by Amardeep and Prashant, released last week.
Namo Namah is a harmonious blend of soulful melodies and evocative lyrics, showcasing the extraordinary vocal prowess of Shaan and the innovative musical composition by Prashant Ingole. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the Indian music industry, bringing together two remarkable artistes whose combined creativity promises to deliver an unforgettable musical experience.
Talking about the song Shaan says, "Namo Namah is a powerful anthem, born from an unwavering love for our country. Its impact is profound. Authored by the talented Amardeep and Prashant Ingole, the song beautifully captures the essence of patriotism and pride. Prashant's masterful curation stands out, showcasing his extraordinary talent and commitment."
Talking about the song, Prashant says, "Every song is close to my heart in fact. I treat every song as my last song. But Namo is more close to my heart because it's about my country, my soil, my attachment, my connection to our nation. And Namo Namah, which has, we usually say Om Namah Shiva. So it has that feeling of lord Shiva as well in the song. So those are the two reasons why it's so close to my heart."
He further adds, "And I'm happy that Amardeepji and I have co-written the song and I have curated the whole song, the composition, the direction. And we have had an amazing team. So it's, surreal for me. Shaan is a powerhouse...We see him and been in love since Tanha Dil when he captured everybody's heart, everybody's soul and since then he has been our favourite and it's been my dream to work with him."
Debuting in Bollywood with the songs Musu Musu Hasi and Woh Pehli Baar in Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaan went on to become one of the most paid playback singers of all time in the industry.
Since the last few years, the singer has mostly been known for engaging in independent music, with his latest one being Beh Ja in February this year. In an interview with Indulge at the time, he had said, "Creating something you believe in is the key. Don’t worry too much about trends or what you think will sell. Make music that feels right to you, and chances are, it’ll find the others too. "