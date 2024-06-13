Exclusive: Mame Khan on transporting his listeners to the mesmerising world of folk music

Raw emotions, unrefined beauty and an ear thy timbre that mirrors the landscapes and experiences from which it springs, Indian folk music is a tapestry of voices that captures the sounds of the rolling hills, traverses the vast deserts, sweeps across fertile fields and flows through the rich soil of its origins.

In essence, it’s the music of the earth itself and for over 25 years, Mame Khan has masterfully captured this. Whether it’s his crowd favourite Chaudhary from Coke Studio or his resonant voice in Kesariya Balam — Mame Khan consistently enchants his listeners, transporting them to the mesmerising world of folk music.

With each performance, he breathes new life into traditional Rajasthani melodies, captivating audiences with his profound emotional depth and impeccable artistry.

As he gears up to perform in Bengaluru, Indulge sets out to uncover the stories behind his artistry, creative process and delve into the world of this folk music maestro.

What’s on the setlist for Bengaluru?

First, a big namaskara to my Bengaluru audience! Every show here brings me positive responses, respect, love, blessings and fills me with melody. The setlist will have folk music, sufi tunes and a fusion of my Coke Studio and Bollywood hits, creating an evergreen mix of songs in every colour and for the surprise element you have to buy yourself a ticket!

What inspired Dama Dam Mast Qalandar which is premiering at the Bengaluru concert?

Bengaluru is the ideal venue for launching this song. It was originally sung at Lal Shahbaz’s dargah and turned into a divine melody breaking religious divides, embraced by singers nationwide, making it a universal anthem. I was inspired to sing this song from my childhood memories of hearing it frequently. Now, due to high demand from the audience, I finally have the opportunity to release it and I am happy that I can do so in Bengaluru.

How has your community’s musical legacy influenced your music?

My lineage dates back to over sixteen generations, so long that everyone has lost count. The Manganiyar community’s music is filled with pride and has a long history. I was born from music and brought up with it and I continue to stick to my roots no matter what. Definitely, I have put in my own creativity, but being born in a house glued to music was a double blow, therefore the influence is natural.