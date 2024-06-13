Multi-instrumentalist Akhlad Ahmed performs at the upcoming Bangalore pre-event of the Free Earth Festival

Meet Akhlad Ahmed, the Mumbai-born musical maestro redefining India’s electronic scene. This multi-talented artiste isn’t just a DJ, he is a one-man show, crafting soulful melodies and electrifying performances with his live instruments. Sharing stages with global legends and dropping tracks on top labels, Akhlad has become an unstoppable force.

Prepare to be mesmerised by his unique fusion of folktronica and new-age sounds! As he gears up to take to the stage, we get into a candid chat with Akhlad to talk about his upcoming performance, his creative process and so much more…

You will be performing at the Bengaluru pre-event of the Free Earth Festival. How do you prepare for a live performance and what can the audience expect during your show?

I am very spontaneous. I never prepare setlists. My preparation is my daily practice. When performing, I assess the audience and play in the moment. Many rely on pre-made setlists but I trust my instincts and say ‘Bismillah’ before starting. By gauging the audience’s reactions, I tailor the music to their preferences. My performances blend spiritual symphonies with instruments like the flute and sitar with western dance music. I have new music and unreleased content coming soon too. It’s a surprise everyone can look forward to! So, it is going to be energetic and fun! Your music blends soulful melodies along with live instrumentation.

Can you elaborate on the influences that shaped your sound and how you developed this unique style?

4x4 techno electronic music focuses on the physical dance groove, engaging the body. The coalescence of the primitive and classical instruments like the sitar, the flute, and Indian classical singing, they all have very spiritual origins and it was always in order to trigger or stimulate your spiritual sense of being. My goal is to merge spirituality and physicality, allowing listeners to enjoy the dance groove while the melodies of the flute and other elements fill the soul with joy. This culmination of both worlds is what I strive to establish in my music for my audience.