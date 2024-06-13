We get chatty with the Delhi-based rap artiste King to talk about his latest collaboration with Jason Derulo, his life, collabs and what’s next for him

Tell us about your musical journey, so far?

It’s so difficult to sum up four years in just two minutes (laughs). This journey has been beautiful but definitely not without its own difficulties. However, throughout this journey, I had a lot of fun while also learning so much. This journey started from the streets of Delhi and doing what I am doing right now feels unreal. This life feels like a completely new life. For the past four years, I feel like I haven’t been in my senses but rather in a dream. I don’t really feel anything. I wake up every day and I have a mission to accomplish and I can say that I am privileged enough to have things to do. I don’t give myself time to think too much but what I always keep in mind is that I have to do good work. Now, what I mean by good work is something I believe in and something that the people around me believe in, as well. Whether people like what I do or not is subjective and a story in itself. What comes first is the fact that I love to create music and I must stay true to that. When people love you for exactly what you are, I think there is no better feeling than that. The advice, “just be yourself,” that, I believe, is the best advice one can get and I follow it religiously. All I did was listen to the people and present my own experiences to them and people understood that I was just like them. Of course, not everyone will like what I make but I keep trying to make something for everyone. So, in these four years, I think I’ve realised all of this: I love my work, I love to make music and the fact that people understand me is quite a big deal for me.