Zahrah Khan to perform at Mawazine Festival with ATEEZ, Alawn, Nicki Minaj and more

Acclaimed Indian singing sensation Zahrah Khan known for her captivating vocals and onscreen presence is set to be the first Indian artiste to perform at the prestigious Mawazine Festival on June 23, 2024 in Morocco.

Zahrah will take the stage, collaborating with multi-platinum producer/writer Alawn for an unforgettable performance. This marks a monumental moment for Indian music on the international stage. The festival will see Zahrah Khan performing among other global stars such as the K-pop group ATEEZ, Nicki Minaj, Camila Cabello, Metro Boomin, Central Cee, Calvin Harris and many more.