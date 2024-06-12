Zellix opens up about the inspiration behind his latest track, Sabar

The artiste said that while crafting Sabar in 2021, he faced significant challenges due to limited equipment, even having to borrow a microphone from a friend. "The first challenge was that I had very little equipment; I didn't even have a mic and had to borrow one from my friend," he recalls.

Despite these hurdles, he was determined to convey the experience of waiting and finding excuses to justify the long wait for a loved one. "I wanted to use a lot of instruments that people do not generally use in this type of pop music, such as a violin with upbeat drums," Zellix explains. The mixing process was particularly challenging, requiring numerous versions before he finalized it for release.