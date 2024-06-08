Neha Kakkar recalls not having a huge budget for ‘Sawan Aaya Hai’ and ‘Mile Ho Tum’ music videos

"The day I was shooting for this song. I had just come back from a show, so I went to shoot in the same makeup because we didn't have a huge budget for the music video. With limited funds, we made this video, but eventually, the song went on to cross one million likes. This was one of the most liked love song videos and so, this song is very special to me." she added.

Neha's sister, Sonu Kakkar, shared, "It was so lovely, and it reminded me of Nehu's childhood; it gave me glimpses of her energy and passion. In some places, you gave such good variations that only those who have a good understanding of music can get right. In simple songs, it can become a challenge, but you did a good job. And I truly feel that some of your variations were the same as Neha's."