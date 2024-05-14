Neha Kakkar describes ‘Sonchadi’ as an enduring love story ‘woven into essence of nature’

Singer Neha Kakkar has opened up on her latest song Sonchadi sharing how the track ignites a sense of harmony, urging listeners to embrace their role in preserving and safeguarding the planet for future generations.

The song which is presented by Coke Studio Bharat, is a reimagining of the Kumaon folk tale of Rajula and Malushahi. This folk tale from the Uttarakhand region tells a timeless love story.