For Ikka, working with Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh allows him to push boundaries

Rapper Ikka, who is all set to release his new album Only Love Gets Reply, has said that working with rapper Badshah and Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh makes him push himself harder and strive for excellence.

The album Only Love Gets Reply features Ikka’s collaboration with Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, Sunidhi Chauhan, Karan Aujla, and MC Stan.