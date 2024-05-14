Bridgerton season 3 to feature BTS’ hit track ‘Dynamite’

Netflix’s hit series, Bridgerton, is making a grand return with Season 3, and this time, they’ve got a K-pop surprise in store. The streaming giant just unveiled the orchestral covers that will grace the new season, and guess who made the cut? The global phenomenon, BTS!
With Season 3 set to premiere this week, the focus shifts to the blossoming love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). But beyond the romance, Bridgerton is known for its signature soundtrack, featuring modern pop hits reimagined in a classical style. This season is no different, with the Vitamin String Quartet returning to work their magic. Remember their captivating renditions of Ariana Grande and Madonna in previous seasons? Get ready for another spellbinding experience!
And the cherry on top? BTS, the septet that has taken the world by storm – Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, RM, V, Suga, and J-Hope – will be making their Bridgertondebut with their chart-topping hit, Dynamite. This inclusion is a response to a 2022 call by the Vitamin String Quartet, where they asked fans for song suggestions. While some argued for Black Swanto to match the show’s themes, Dynamite ultimately won the popular vote.
Netflix announced the news on their social media accounts, listing the artists and their covers in a post titled ‘Orchestral Covers you'll hear in Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1.’
Joining BTS are Billie Eilish with Happier Than Ever and Sia with Cheap Thrills. The fourth episode even features a cover of Nick Jonas’s Jealous by Shimmer, and Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey’s Snow On The Beach gets a classical makeover by the Atwood Quartet, according to reports.
Adding to the excitement, Season 3 will be a two-part affair, with the first four episodes dropping on May 16 and the remaining four arriving on June 13. Similarly, the soundtrack will be released in two parts.