Bridgerton season 3 to feature BTS’ hit track ‘Dynamite’

With Season 3 set to premiere this week, the focus shifts to the blossoming love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). But beyond the romance, Bridgerton is known for its signature soundtrack, featuring modern pop hits reimagined in a classical style. This season is no different, with the Vitamin String Quartet returning to work their magic. Remember their captivating renditions of Ariana Grande and Madonna in previous seasons? Get ready for another spellbinding experience!