K-pop takes over Billboard World Albums chart; ILLIT, NewJeans, Seventeen and others claim top spots

This week’s Billboard World Albums chart is a testament to the genre's global reach and the diversity of captivating music it offers
In frame: ILLIT
The Billboard World Albums chart once again became a K-Pop playground this week! Leading labels like HYBE, JYP, and others saw their artistes dominate the rankings, proving the global power of Korean music.

HYBE’s label constellation shone brightly, with groups like BTS, Seventeen, and rookie girl group ILLIT all making waves. ILLIT’s debut album, Super Real Me, soared to its highest spot yet at #2, marking a major achievement for the fresh faces. Meanwhile, TXT’s Minisode 3: Tomorrow held strong at #3 after weeks on the chart.

Debuts weren't limited to just ILLIT. Boy group Boynextdoor’s sophomore mini-album, HOW?, landed at #4 in its second week, while Le Sserafim’s Antifragile continued its impressive run at #5. NewJeans' Get-Up showcased its staying power, bouncing back to #6 after a slight dip last week.

The third generation of K-pop idols wasn’t left out! Seventeen's new 17 Is Right Here compilation debuted at #7, while BTS veterans cemented their presence with Proof at #10 and J-Hope's Hope on the Street Vol 1at #8. Jimin’s solo effort, Face, continued its marathon run at #14.

Even outside the HYBE family, JYP powerhouses TWICE and Stray Kids held their own. TWICE’s With You maintained its #11 spot, and Stray Kids’ ROCK-STAR celebrated its 25th week on the chart, landing at #12.

While HYBE undoubtedly led the pack, JYP’s success proves that the K-Pop landscape is a vibrant playing field where established stars and rising talents battle it out for chart supremacy. This week’s Billboard World Albums chart is a testament to the genre's global reach and the diversity of captivating music it offers. 

