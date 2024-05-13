4 creative ways to add charm and character to your kitchen

Modern, contemporary kitchens are commonly characterised by sleek, minimalist designs and neutral colour palettes. Playing to this advantage, these spaces can act as canvases. You can balance out neutral tones by adding an eccentric Indian flair or a single pop of colour central pieces, accent furniture, and extravagant elements and add character and charm to your kitchen. Sukriti Sharrma, partner, Plüsch, shares some tips.
Pocket doors
Pocket doors serve multiple purposes, making them highly versatile. They slide open and disappear into a wall cavity, creating a seamless and unobstructed transition in the kitchen. They enable you to transform your kitchen into a flexible space, accommodating a coffee station, a bar, or even an allocated pantry. By enhancing both functionality and aesthetics, pocket doors elevate the overall design of a small kitchen.
A vibrant backsplash
Backsplashes are usually matched to the rest of the kitchen cabinets and furniture. However, a bold backsplash adds drama and vibrancy to the kitchen. Incorporating patterned or textured kitchen tiles into the backsplash is an effective way to customise and elevate the kitchen's look. A vibrant backsplash featuring various contrasting colours, patterns and rare, unconventional shades of tiles brings depth and personality to the modern kitchen.
Expandable table
An expandable dining table is a versatile piece of furniture that accommodates varying seating needs and spatial constraints. It offers the flexibility to extend or retract its size, making it ideal for both everyday use and entertaining guests. It can easily be extended or reduced in size, allowing you to adapt it to the number of people dining, adding a new dimension to your kitchen and dining.
Spontaneous seating
Aligning the dining table with the kitchen can open up the space further in an open floor plan. Including breakfast nooks and island counters can help foster an interactive environment.