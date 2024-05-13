4 creative ways to add charm and character to your kitchen

Modern, contemporary kitchens are commonly characterised by sleek, minimalist designs and neutral colour palettes. Playing to this advantage, these spaces can act as canvases. You can balance out neutral tones by adding an eccentric Indian flair or a single pop of colour central pieces, accent furniture, and extravagant elements and add character and charm to your kitchen. Sukriti Sharrma, partner, Plüsch, shares some tips.

Pocket doors

Pocket doors serve multiple purposes, making them highly versatile. They slide open and disappear into a wall cavity, creating a seamless and unobstructed transition in the kitchen. They enable you to transform your kitchen into a flexible space, accommodating a coffee station, a bar, or even an allocated pantry. By enhancing both functionality and aesthetics, pocket doors elevate the overall design of a small kitchen.