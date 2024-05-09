Porcelain pretties

Ceramics are not mere embellishment to your dinner table. Handpicked chinaware goes hand-in-hand with table settings and is the signature of a great hostess. If you love to build the perfect ceramic collection, Izzhaar’s Wild Charm Collection should be your pick. It is inspired by the wonders of art and culture from around the globe, and promises to elevate your home aesthetics to unparalleled heights.
We talk to Ruchita Bansal, founder of Izzhaar, to learn more about this exquisite launch. “Our Wild Charm Collection is the most prestigious ceramic gifting collection we have this season. In this collection, we have incorporated everything that mother nature has provided us with — flora and fauna, animals and even gold. The golden work you see on these pieces are made using real gold that doesn’t rip off, which makes it even more vibrant. This collection exudes exclusivity, luxury and uniqueness,” says Ruchita.
To ensure that the quality is top notch, she has used only fine bone china and nothing less. The real gold work speaks for itself. “We envisaged this collection as a gifting option so that the giver and the receiver can have long lasting memories. The Zebra Vase and Zebra Diffuser are the two statement pieces that are ergonomically designed for comfort and practicality. Both can be used as statement home décor pieces,” she explains.
Fine bone china has been refined through machines and manual moulding, glazing and printing to bring out this collection. The pieces are lightweight, durable, and chip resistant as the brand has followed the triple layer quality checks.
“Generally, you will see that the designs have golden colour but our pieces have real gold work that doesn’t rip off. We have used graphics of rarely encountered animals, birds and flowers. It is exclusive and unique, capturing the untamed spirit of nature,” she says.
Another key element that distinguishes this collection is that the cups, mugs and plates do not have the same patterns despite being a part of the same set. And that makes each piece even more exclusive.
Price starts at Rs 2,150. Available online.
