Porcelain pretties

Ceramics are not mere embellishment to your dinner table. Handpicked chinaware goes hand-in-hand with table settings and is the signature of a great hostess. If you love to build the perfect ceramic collection, Izzhaar’s Wild Charm Collection should be your pick. It is inspired by the wonders of art and culture from around the globe, and promises to elevate your home aesthetics to unparalleled heights.

We talk to Ruchita Bansal, founder of Izzhaar, to learn more about this exquisite launch. “Our Wild Charm Collection is the most prestigious ceramic gifting collection we have this season. In this collection, we have incorporated everything that mother nature has provided us with — flora and fauna, animals and even gold. The golden work you see on these pieces are made using real gold that doesn’t rip off, which makes it even more vibrant. This collection exudes exclusivity, luxury and uniqueness,” says Ruchita.