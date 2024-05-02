These bookshelves tell a tale of individuality and style

Building on the momentum of 2024’s newest design buzzword — ‘bookshelf wealth’ — Etreluxe has unveiled a versatile range of bookshelves catering to the refined tastes of discerning clientele. Blending style with functionality is the USP of the brand. It takes pride in setting the standard for quality and artistry, ensuring that every piece fits seamlessly into any setting, enhancing the beauty of every space it graces.
“Bookshelves are not just functional pieces of furniture; they can be the heart and soul of a room, adding warmth and personality into every corner. Whether you’re organising your book collection or showcasing precious décor items, bookshelves do more than just store things. They tell a tale of your individuality and style. They’re the magic touch that turns an ordinary space into something extraordinary, weaving a cosy ambiance while effortlessly keeping everything organised and chic,” says Dilip Rathi of Etreluxe.
The brand is offering 1,500 highly customisable elements in the range, all of which are compatible with an array of finishes. “With our extensive customisation options, you can create a bookshelf that is truly unique and tailored to your individual style and requirements. At Lema Mobili SPA, we believe that every bookshelf should be as distinctive as the stories it holds,” says Dilip.
For those making a house a home, it’s all about personal expression. You can let your creativity run wild by exploring various designs, textures, and colours, crafting a space that truly feels like you with these bookshelves. “Whether you prefer the clean lines of modern shelves or the intricate details of classic bookcases, there’s something for everyone to discover — the perfect piece that speaks to your unique taste and complements your décor perfectly.”
Selecta is the ideal choice if you want to create a wall with integrating cabling to connect up multimedia devices. To add a touch of elegance, opt for options that come equipped with light fixtures and glass doors, further enhancing their visual appeal and creating a captivating display for cherished possessions.
“We are expanding and evolving our existing range and are also committed to introducing new features and functionalities to our bookshelves to enhance their usability and versatility. Whether it’s integrating smart storage solutions, incorporating sustainable materials, or embracing cutting-edge design concepts, we are always looking for ways to improve and evolve our product offerings,” he adds.
Price on request. Available online.
