Make a statement with these accessories sporting striking patterns and textures

Ochre at Home (OAH) is known for its bespoke furniture and accessories that showcase radical and forward-looking designs, yet rooted in tradition. In perfect alignment with the summer season, their new home décor collection enhances your space with sumptuous sophistication.
It draws inspiration from the harmonious fusion of environmental sustainability and artistic brilliance. “Each piece not only catches the eye but triggers conversations about the beauty and importance of our natural world. It’s an invitation to pause, appreciate, and connect with the wonders of nature, reminding us all to cherish and protect the environment that surrounds us,” says Sweta Arya, founder and designer, Ochre at Home.
This collection makes a statement with its striking patterns and textures that reflect the beauty of nature. Whether it’s the soft curves or the striking lines, each piece narrates a story of the inseparable connection between art and the natural world. “It’s a joyful homage to the grace of nature, transformed into exquisite home décor that infuses any space with an extra touch of sophistication and charm,” she says.
The standout piece in the collection is the Sunheri 2.1, a true masterpiece crafted by Ajay Arya and Dhruv Agarwal, and brought to life by Pran Ghosh. “This piece is a marvel of hand-painted 3D printing, featuring a scarlet blood tree and its branches against a pristine white background. Its passionate style and intricate detailing sets it apart, capturing the eye and sparking imagination. The Sunheri 2.1 embodies the perfect blend of artistry and innovation, making it a truly unique and captivating addition to any space,” says Sweta.
The new collection is a true reflection of the brand’s design philosophy, which is all about mixing the best of modern trends with a touch of classic charm. “We’ve combined innovative techniques like hand-painting and 3D printing with recycled PLA to create pieces that are timeless. Each item in the collection is a perfect fusion of these elements, featuring stunning patterns and textures inspired by the natural world,” she adds.
By daring to challenge conventional standards, this collection presents a fresh take on home décor that speaks to both style and environmental consciousness.
“The most rewarding aspect of creating and launching this new collection is likely the opportunity to see the tangible impact of one’s creativity and innovation. From the initial conceptualisation to the final product launch, witnessing the transformation of ideas into physical artworks that evoke awe and inspiration in others can be incredibly fulfilling. Additionally, knowing that these pieces are not only aesthetically pleasing but also environmentally sustainable adds another layer of satisfaction, as it aligns with a commitment to responsible production practices,” she signs off.
