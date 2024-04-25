Make a statement with these accessories sporting striking patterns and textures

This collection makes a statement with its striking patterns and textures that reflect the beauty of nature. Whether it’s the soft curves or the striking lines, each piece narrates a story of the inseparable connection between art and the natural world. “It’s a joyful homage to the grace of nature, transformed into exquisite home décor that infuses any space with an extra touch of sophistication and charm,” she says.

The standout piece in the collection is the Sunheri 2.1, a true masterpiece crafted by Ajay Arya and Dhruv Agarwal, and brought to life by Pran Ghosh. “This piece is a marvel of hand-painted 3D printing, featuring a scarlet blood tree and its branches against a pristine white background. Its passionate style and intricate detailing sets it apart, capturing the eye and sparking imagination. The Sunheri 2.1 embodies the perfect blend of artistry and innovation, making it a truly unique and captivating addition to any space,” says Sweta.

The new collection is a true reflection of the brand’s design philosophy, which is all about mixing the best of modern trends with a touch of classic charm. “We’ve combined innovative techniques like hand-painting and 3D printing with recycled PLA to create pieces that are timeless. Each item in the collection is a perfect fusion of these elements, featuring stunning patterns and textures inspired by the natural world,” she adds.