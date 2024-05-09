The Rang rug collection draws inspiration from the rich folk heritage of Persia

A room without a rug is like French fries without sauce. It makes you feel something is missing. Rugs define a space and can pull a design scheme together. A great rug can solve most of your decorative dilemmas. And with Cocoon Fine Rugs’ new Rang Collection, you can never go wrong with any design scheme. It presents a symphony of colours interwoven into vibrant narratives that recite the tales of history and cultural heritage.
The makers have drawn inspiration from the rich folk heritage of Persia, where colourful rugs hold profound significance. And this collection encapsulates the essence of human emotions through handcrafted pieces. Each rug is an amalgamation of hues and a reflection of the myriad emotions that define our existence.
Smriti Choudhary of Cocoon Fine Rugs shares that the inspiration for the new collection finds its roots in the vibrant folk heritage of Persia, where rugs symbolise profound emotions. “Inspired by this tradition, each piece is meticulously handcrafted, capturing the essence of human feelings through colour and design, reflecting a timeless cultural legacy,” she says.
The colours present a spectrum of emotions. “Be serene and calm with indigo; fiery and passionate with red; joyful with yellow; and peaceful and harmonious with green. For the Sound of Colors rug, we have used verdigris, battleship gray, and beaver palette. Whereas the Forest Enchantment rug uses rosy brown, redwood, lion, battleship gray, and Cambridge blue. Noble is a combination of cinereous (rust), cadet grey, bone, dim gray, and ash gray. The Golden Age rug is the combination of ebony and khaki colour palette. These are just a few in our Rang Collection,” Smriti explains.
Hand-knotted using Afghani wool and hand-spun fibres, each rug embodies timeless craftsmanship with luxurious textures. On the other hand, contemporary aesthetics focus on classic design trends, minimalism, bold with muted colours, and innovative materials. This synthesis ensures versatility, making them ideal for modern settings while preserving the authenticity of traditional rug making.
“They are made with hand-spun wool, due to its superior quality and durability compared to machine-spun wool. The process of hand-spinning wool results in yarn that is stronger, more resilient, and has a unique texture that adds to the richness and depth of the rug,” she says.
Moreover, the utilisation of hand-spun wool provides greater precision in controlling the thickness and uniformity of the yarn, crucial for crafting intricate patterns and designs. The natural irregularities inherent in hand-spun wool yarn also contribute to the rug’s character and authenticity, imparting a distinctively handmade feel to each piece. “Additionally, incorporating hand-spun wool into classic Persian rugs pays homage to tradition and artisanal craftsmanship. With a rich history spanning centuries, the art of rug weaving is honoured through the continued use of hand-spun wool, thereby preserving the cultural heritage and artistry of Persian rug making. This dedication to tradition allows the Rang Collection to carve out a unique and distinguished identity of its own,” adds Smriti.
These rugs can elevate any space within a home adding warmth, character, and a touch of cultural richness.
Price starts at Rs 69,000. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com