The Rang rug collection draws inspiration from the rich folk heritage of Persia

A room without a rug is like French fries without sauce. It makes you feel something is missing. Rugs define a space and can pull a design scheme together. A great rug can solve most of your decorative dilemmas. And with Cocoon Fine Rugs’ new Rang Collection, you can never go wrong with any design scheme. It presents a symphony of colours interwoven into vibrant narratives that recite the tales of history and cultural heritage.

The makers have drawn inspiration from the rich folk heritage of Persia, where colourful rugs hold profound significance. And this collection encapsulates the essence of human emotions through handcrafted pieces. Each rug is an amalgamation of hues and a reflection of the myriad emotions that define our existence.