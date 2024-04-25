Minimalistic furniture that will always be on trend

Taking furniture design to new levels of allure is Quba Homes, the manufacturer of bespoke furniture. The brand has redefined furniture design by taking a new leap and launching their exclusive luxury furniture collection called RAW.
Its founder Puneet Budhiraja’s inspiration for this new range stems from the desire to redefine luxury furniture. “It signifies a move away from conventional notions of luxury, characterised by ornate embellishments and historical references. Instead, RAW embraces a new language of design — avant-garde elegance. This philosophy is woven into the very name of the collection —Redefined, Avant-Garde, Workmanship (RAW),” he says.
The exquisite craftsmanship is evident in its pieces. Elaborating on the same, he says, “It is a testament to our dedication in using the finest materials and employing our expertise in a multitude of techniques.”
The Ombre Dining Chair, for instance, has been custom-crafted with a sculpted wooden frame to provide a sturdy yet elegant base. The frame is then upholstered in plush velvet, a luxurious fabric known for its soft texture and rich sheen. The ombre effect, a hallmark of the chair, is achieved through the use of a fabric with a gradient of colour, seamlessly transitioning from one shade to another. The Thor Bar Cabinet is another example of the artistry employed in the RAW collection. “Here, one might envision a juxtaposition of materials, each chosen for its unique properties. The cabinet’s frame is constructed from sleek, polished metal, offering a sense of strength and modernity. The cabinet doors, however, are crafted from hand-stained solid wood veneers. This allows the natural beauty of the wood grain to shine through, adding warmth and a touch of organic texture to the overall design,” he shares.
The RAW collection breaks free from the traditional mould of luxury furniture design in several ways. Firstly, it integrates contemporary engineering with the use of time-tested materials. This allows for the creation of unique forms and functionalities. The Flat Iron Table, for instance, boasts a circular top that sits atop a refined brass base, drawing inspiration from the iconic New York landmark. This unexpected geometric playfulness defies traditional table designs. Similarly, the Arch Coffee Table features a unique silhouette that blends modern and traditional elements. Imagine a polished marble top juxtaposed with a base that appears to defy gravity, its form reminiscent of the deconstructivist architecture movement.
“The RAW collection understands the needs of modern living spaces. Gone are the days of bulky furniture that dominates a room. This collection prioritise clean lines and a minimalist aesthetic, ensuring they seamlessly integrate into contemporary homes without overwhelming the space. This doesn’t mean that functionality is sacrificed for looks. The Thor Bar Cabinet, despite its sleek design, features ample storage space hidden within its frame. This thoughtful marriage of aesthetics and functionality ensures that RAW furniture pieces are not just beautiful to look at but also practical for everyday living,” adds Puneet.