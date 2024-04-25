Minimalistic furniture that will always be on trend

The exquisite craftsmanship is evident in its pieces. Elaborating on the same, he says, “It is a testament to our dedication in using the finest materials and employing our expertise in a multitude of techniques.”

The Ombre Dining Chair, for instance, has been custom-crafted with a sculpted wooden frame to provide a sturdy yet elegant base. The frame is then upholstered in plush velvet, a luxurious fabric known for its soft texture and rich sheen. The ombre effect, a hallmark of the chair, is achieved through the use of a fabric with a gradient of colour, seamlessly transitioning from one shade to another. The Thor Bar Cabinet is another example of the artistry employed in the RAW collection. “Here, one might envision a juxtaposition of materials, each chosen for its unique properties. The cabinet’s frame is constructed from sleek, polished metal, offering a sense of strength and modernity. The cabinet doors, however, are crafted from hand-stained solid wood veneers. This allows the natural beauty of the wood grain to shine through, adding warmth and a touch of organic texture to the overall design,” he shares.