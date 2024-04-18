Rooted in simplicity
Classic, elegant, timeless. These are only a few of the adjectives to describe the furniture collection by Magari, a leading name in design and furniture. The brand is making its presence felt with a unique furniture collection. From the elegant simplicity of the Timeless Collection to the organic grace of the Massera Collection, the brand’s aesthetics will appeal to every design sensibility.
As part of its commitment to offering patrons unique design experiences, the brand has collaborated with Amaresh Anand Design (AAD), a partnership that brings together two esteemed brands to create collaborative pieces that transcend boundaries. The Magari x AAD collaboration reflects a fusion of design philosophies, rooted in culture and a passion for experimentation.
Magari’s founder, Karun Mathew, tells us that the unique furniture design philosophy perfectly resonates with the city’s ethos. “Through our collections and dedication to excellence in design, we aim to offer patrons an unparalleled design experience that celebrates the essence of living by weaving timeless elegance and cultural richness,” he says.
The aspiration is to transcend the ordinary. And it is quite visible the way they have grouped furniture together with a mix of textures and finishes that create interest and variation. “We draw inspiration from human experiences to create designs that reflect cultural essence and evoke depth. Our past collections have constantly attempted to push boundaries, weaving narratives that resonate with our evolving cultural landscape. The products are more than just a piece of furniture; their stories embody the essence of human experience. We saw that Amaresh and the narrative of his collection was reflective of our emphasis on drawing from human experiences to create design and this has led us to the collaboration with Amaresh’s bold and vibrant design aesthetic,” elaborates Karun on the collaboration.
The designs are a reflection of their shared values and design philosophies. “We both want to promote the idea of constant exploration, celebrating life and its varied interpretation of experiences and showcasing how we can draw inspiration from our ever-changing landscape and everything around us,” he shares.
The collaboration is a way to capture life, nostalgia, and emotion through products. “We believe that design is always a part of the context we are rooted in, and Amaresh has translated this into these products beautifully by drawing inspiration from his travels, music, and cultural and social reality. The collection is a culmination of several years of Amaresh’s experiences, and we want the story to unfold as life does while showcasing furniture not just as products but as physical art forms,” adds Karun.
Price on request. Available online.
