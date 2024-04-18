Rooted in simplicity

Magari’s founder, Karun Mathew, tells us that the unique furniture design philosophy perfectly resonates with the city’s ethos. “Through our collections and dedication to excellence in design, we aim to offer patrons an unparalleled design experience that celebrates the essence of living by weaving timeless elegance and cultural richness,” he says.

The aspiration is to transcend the ordinary. And it is quite visible the way they have grouped furniture together with a mix of textures and finishes that create interest and variation. “We draw inspiration from human experiences to create designs that reflect cultural essence and evoke depth. Our past collections have constantly attempted to push boundaries, weaving narratives that resonate with our evolving cultural landscape. The products are more than just a piece of furniture; their stories embody the essence of human experience. We saw that Amaresh and the narrative of his collection was reflective of our emphasis on drawing from human experiences to create design and this has led us to the collaboration with Amaresh’s bold and vibrant design aesthetic,” elaborates Karun on the collaboration.