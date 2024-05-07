Met Gala 2024: Stray Kids impress in dapper suits becoming the first-ever K-pop group to grace the event

K-Pop history was rewritten on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art as Stray Kids became the first-ever boy group from Korea to grace the Met Gala red carpet. The eight members, looking dapper in custom Tommy Hilfiger suits, made a grand entrance that's sure to be a talking point for days to come.
#StrayKidsAtMetGala, a hashtag quickly trending amongst fans, documented the momentous occasion. Clad in sleek black, white, and red ensembles that perfectly captured this year's theme, The Garden of Time, the boys embodied a modern take on elegance.
But the surprises didn't stop there. Channelling the theme’s focus on transition and rebirth, Stray Kids started in double-breasted jackets before revealing a hidden layer of tailored suits underneath.
This clever reveal echoed the spirit of the Costume Institute’s accompanying exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. Held annually in New York City, the Met Gala is a renowned fundraiser celebrating fashion’s evolution. This year's theme, inspired by JG Ballard's short story, invited attendees to explore the intersection of nature and time.
Stray Kids’ historic appearance joins a growing list of K-Pop stars who have walked the Met Gala red carpet. BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Jennie, alongside PSY, GOT7’s Jackson Wang, and NCT’s Jhonny, have all previously graced the prestigious event. But tonight, Stray Kids etched their names in fashion history, proving that K-Pop’s influence has truly blossomed on the global stage.