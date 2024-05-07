The queen returns: Zendaya turns heads in a jewel-toned gown at Met Gala 2024

After a five-year absence, Zendaya returned to the Met Gala with a theatrical flourish, reclaiming her throne as a fashion icon. As a co-chair for this year’s event, she graced the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps in a breathtaking, unexpected gown that perfectly captured the ‘Garden of Time’ theme.
This stunning creation, a reinterpretation of a 1999 Dior dress by Maison Margiela Artisanal under John Galliano, was a testament to the powerful collaboration between Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach. The one-shoulder gown, a symphony of royal blue and emerald green stripes, cascaded into a dramatic trumpet skirt.
Whimsical embellishments in the form of fruit and birds adorned the waist, neck, and arms, adding a playful touch to the overall regal feel. A sweetheart neckline, ruffled back detail, and cinched waistline accentuated Zendaya's signature figure-hugging silhouette.
The drama didn’t stop there. Zendaya paired the gown with a net mesh fascinator adorned with cascading tulle feathers, a nod to the theme. Delicate emerald earrings and a matching statement ring completed the ensemble. Her makeup artiste skillfully applied glossy wine-red lips and smoky eye shadow, accentuated by black eyeliner and mascara. A touch of rouge on the cheekbones and strategically placed highlighter added a touch of Hollywood glamour. To further enhance the dramatic effect, Zendaya opted for thin blonde eyebrows and a messy side-parted bun with wispy strands framing her face.
This triumphant return was a stark contrast to Zendaya’s last Met Gala appearance in 2019. Then, she channelled Cinderella in a transformative Tommy Hilfiger gown, a playful nod to the ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ theme. Zendaya’s Met Gala 2024 appearance once again cemented her position as a fashion force to be reckoned with, proving that even a five-year break can’t diminish her ability to steal the show.