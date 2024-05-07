Isha Ambani stuns at Met Gala 2024 in a bespoke Rahul Mishra gown highlighting nature’s glory

Isha’s accessories perfectly complemented the gown. She carried a stunning clutch by Swadesh, adorned with an Indian Miniature painting featuring India's national bird, the peacock. Traditional jewellery pieces – lotus hand bracelets, parrot earrings, and a flower choker – designed by Viren Bhagat, added the finishing touch to her impeccable look. Celebrity hairstylist Yianni Tsaptori and makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar ensured Isha looked radiant on the red carpet.