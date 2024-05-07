Isha Ambani stuns at Met Gala 2024 in a bespoke Rahul Mishra gown highlighting nature’s glory

Isha Ambani personified floral elegance at the Met Gala 2024, gracing the red carpet in a mesmerising bespoke sari gown. The masterpiece by couturier Rahul Mishra, embodied the spirit of the event's theme, The Garden of Time.
Ahead of the prestigious Costume Institute exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion in New York, stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania unveiled Isha’s enchanting look on Instagram. The nature-inspired creation not only celebrated India's rich textile heritage but also marked Rahul’s debut at the Met Gala.
“Our garden of time,” Anaita captioned the photo. “Isha is wearing a bespoke hand-embroidered couture sari gown from Indian designer Rahul Mishra. For this year's theme, Rahul and I set out to depict nature's glorious and bountiful lifecycle.” The meticulous handwork took over 10,000 hours to complete.
Sustainability was a key element in the design. The gown incorporated intricate details from Rahul’s past collections, breathing new life into them. Delicate appliques of flowers, butterflies, and dragonflies were meticulously crafted using traditional techniques like fareesha, zardozi, and French knots.
Further emphasising the artisanal spirit of the gown, the intricate embroidery was painstakingly completed in Rahul’s ateliers across various Indian villages, supporting local craftspeople and weavers.
Isha’s accessories perfectly complemented the gown. She carried a stunning clutch by Swadesh, adorned with an Indian Miniature painting featuring India's national bird, the peacock. Traditional jewellery pieces – lotus hand bracelets, parrot earrings, and a flower choker – designed by Viren Bhagat, added the finishing touch to her impeccable look. Celebrity hairstylist Yianni Tsaptori and makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar ensured Isha looked radiant on the red carpet.
Isha’s Met Gala ensemble was a testament to both timeless elegance and a deep appreciation for Indian artistry. It blossomed into a breathtaking visual story, celebrating nature and the enduring beauty of handcrafted traditions.