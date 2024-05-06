Trends

Alia Bhatt steals the show at Met Gala 2024 in a custom mint-green sari by Sabyasachi

Alia’s entrance in this traditional Indian attire sparked a roar of cheers from international paparazzi
In frame: Alia Bhatt
In frame: Alia Bhatt@23metgala- X

Alia Bhatt reigned supreme on the Met Gala red carpet once again, captivating audiences with a breathtaking custom-designed sari. This year, the Bollywood icon embraced the theme – The Garden of Time inspired by JG Ballard’s short story – with an ethereal, mint-green creation by renowned Indian couturier Sabyasachi.

In frame: Alia Bhatt
Alia’s show-stopping ensemble shimmered with every step. Delicately hand-embroidered florals adorned the 23-foot train, a masterpiece crafted from silk floss, glass beading, and semi-precious gemstones. The intricate details cascaded from her loosely knotted hair, adding a touch of elegance.

@23metgala- X

Alia’s entrance in this traditional Indian attire sparked a roar of cheers from international paparazzi. Fans, too, showered her with love on social media. “Now this is how you serve at the #MetGala Alia Bhatt looks amazing!!!” exclaimed one follower, while another declared, “Alia Bhatt is the best dressed already sorry #MetGala.”

Speaking to the media on the red carpet, Alia expressed her pride in representing India. “I’m feeling great. I’m feeling very excited. Months of preparation, lots of conversations and all builds up to this one moment. It’s so surreal but it’s also very special. It’s my second time at the Met, but my first time wearing a sari. When I thought of the dress code, ‘Garden of Time’, I felt it needed something timeless and there’s nothing timeless than a sari,” she said. 

In frame: Alia Bhatt
Alia’s dazzling Met Gala appearance solidifies her status as a global fashion icon, proving that a touch of tradition can bloom into a timeless and unforgettable statement.

Alia Bhatt
Sabyasachi
Met Gala 2024

