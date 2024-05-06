Alia Bhatt steals the show at Met Gala 2024 in a custom mint-green sari by Sabyasachi

Speaking to the media on the red carpet, Alia expressed her pride in representing India. “I’m feeling great. I’m feeling very excited. Months of preparation, lots of conversations and all builds up to this one moment. It’s so surreal but it’s also very special. It’s my second time at the Met, but my first time wearing a sari. When I thought of the dress code, ‘Garden of Time’, I felt it needed something timeless and there’s nothing timeless than a sari,” she said.