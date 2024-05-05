The Kentucky Derby explodes with headwear extravaganza

Every May, hearts gallop a little faster in Louisville, Kentucky. Churchill Downs transforms into a stage for equine excellence, where three-year-old thoroughbreds thunder down the track in the prestigious Kentucky Derby. Known as "The Run for the Roses," the victor is adorned with a crimson blanket, a symbol of both triumph and fleeting beauty.

This legendary race, the first leg of the Triple Crown, is a whirlwind of speed and tradition. Lasting a heart-pounding two minutes, it's earned nicknames like "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" and "The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports."