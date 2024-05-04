‘There is no right or wrong about fashion,’ says Pooja Hegde, who believes in wearing what makes her feel confident and comfortable

She started from the ramp before she moved on to the silver screen. She is a pageant runner-up (2010), and even today, when she gets on the stage, her confidence is on point. Actor Pooja Hegde recently turned muse for Forever New’s latest collection Another Day in Paradise, and we asked Pooja how she imagines ‘paradise’ to be. “Oh, paradise, to me, is all about serenity and beauty. It’s those moments where you feel completely at peace, surrounded by nature’s wonders,” she tells us, as she continues, “Surrounded by lush greenery, crystal-clear waters, and a gentle breeze carrying the scent of flowers... It’s a place where you can escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and just be in the moment, soaking in all the beauty and tranquility around you.”
Pooja is quite the fashionista; she carries off any outfit with as much ease and élan. And her personal style statement, she tells us, has changed over time. “I would characterise my style as both classic and diverse. It has changed over time, going from experimenting with strong colours and shapes to adopting a more sophisticated and classic look that still incorporates elements of uniqueness and playfulness,” she says.
The actress, who was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is currently filming for Deva. As a celebrity who is always under the scrutiny of fashion police, we try to find out how she manages to steer clear of them. Stating that it can be quite a challenge, and a tedious one at that, Pooja says, “Navigating the world of fashion can definitely feel like walking a tightrope sometimes, especially with the fashion police constantly on the lookout! For me, it’s all about staying true to myself and adopting my personal style. I love experimenting with different looks and trends, but at the end of the day, I trust my instincts and wear what makes me feel confident and happy. It’s about finding that balance between expressing myself creatively and staying authentic. And hey, a little confidence goes a long way in warding off those fashion critics.”
As she talks about trends and the importance of finding a balance, we seek her opinion on fashion and if there is anything like ‘wrong fashion’. “You know, I believe that fashion is all about personal expression and individual style. What works for one person might not work for another, and that’s perfectly okay! Fashion is subjective, and there’s no right or wrong when it comes to expressing yourself through clothing. It’s all about wearing what makes you feel confident and comfortable. So, whether you’re following the latest trends or marching to the beat of your fashion drum, as long as you feel good in what you’re wearing, that’s what truly matters,” the actress explains.
From fashion, we now move on to some fitness talks. Pooja is known to be fitness enthusiast. But what we want to know from her is how does she draw the line to maintain balance and not over-exercise, and she replies, “It’s all about finding that sweet spot between staying active and taking care of yourself. Exercise is fantastic for both physical and mental well-being, but like anything, moderation is the key. For me, it’s important to listen to my body and give it the rest and recovery it needs. I aim for a balanced approach, incorporating different types of exercise and making sure to schedule rest days. And hey, it’s not just about hitting the gym either — activities like yoga or walking in nature can be just as beneficial for finding that balance. At the end of the day, it’s about feeling good inside and out!”