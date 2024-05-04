‘There is no right or wrong about fashion,’ says Pooja Hegde, who believes in wearing what makes her feel confident and comfortable

She started from the ramp before she moved on to the silver screen. She is a pageant runner-up (2010), and even today, when she gets on the stage, her confidence is on point. Actor Pooja Hegde recently turned muse for Forever New’s latest collection Another Day in Paradise, and we asked Pooja how she imagines ‘paradise’ to be. “Oh, paradise, to me, is all about serenity and beauty. It’s those moments where you feel completely at peace, surrounded by nature’s wonders,” she tells us, as she continues, “Surrounded by lush greenery, crystal-clear waters, and a gentle breeze carrying the scent of flowers... It’s a place where you can escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and just be in the moment, soaking in all the beauty and tranquility around you.”

Pooja is quite the fashionista; she carries off any outfit with as much ease and élan. And her personal style statement, she tells us, has changed over time. “I would characterise my style as both classic and diverse. It has changed over time, going from experimenting with strong colours and shapes to adopting a more sophisticated and classic look that still incorporates elements of uniqueness and playfulness,” she says.