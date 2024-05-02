Mahira Khan stuns in an ice-blue fairytale gown by Michael Cinco

Mahira looked like a vision in an ice-blue masterpiece by the famed designer Michael Cinco, known for his extravagant and fantastical creations. The strapless gown was a dream come true, featuring delicate Japan-inspired floral motifs in ivory, shimmering embellishments, and a unique conical structure around the shoulder. The dress flowed into a dramatic corseted bodice, a cinched waist, and a voluminous pleated skirt with a regal train.