Mahira Khan stuns in an ice-blue fairytale gown by Michael Cinco

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan recently turned heads at a glamorous award ceremony in Dubai. Not only did she grace the red carpet with her presence, but she also bagged the prestigious Artist in Fashion award!
Mahira looked like a vision in an ice-blue masterpiece by the famed designer Michael Cinco, known for his extravagant and fantastical creations. The strapless gown was a dream come true, featuring delicate Japan-inspired floral motifs in ivory, shimmering embellishments, and a unique conical structure around the shoulder. The dress flowed into a dramatic corseted bodice, a cinched waist, and a voluminous pleated skirt with a regal train.
Celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani ensured Mahira exuded Cinderella vibes, while makeup artist Anam Farooq Khan and hairstylist Dani Hiswani completed the transformation. Mahira kept her accessories minimal yet striking, opting for a statement ring and dangling gemstone earrings.
Her glam makeup combined coral pink eyeshadow, defined eyes, and a glossy berry lip. A sleek, centre-parted high ponytail added the finishing touch to this red carpet fairytale.
Fans were left awestruck by Mahira's look. Social media buzzed with comments like “Elsa vibes” and “Real life Cinderella.” One fan even declared her a “Queen,” while another said that they simply couldn't take their eyes off her.
Mahira’s professional life is equally dazzling. She recently captivated audiences in the Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt alongside Fawad Khan. The duo is set to reunite on screen in the upcoming Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. With her award win and stunning red-carpet appearance, Mahira continues to reign supreme!