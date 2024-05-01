Minimalist masterclass: Ralph Lauren's latest fall/holiday fashion show wows with muted tones

After the show, guests walked the few blocks down to Lauren’s Polo Bar restaurant, where the designer was again cheered when he made his entrance — before digging into one of his restaurant’s signature burgers.

Lauren's son, David, an executive at the label, discussed the task of creating new designs each season. “You know, everything changes," he said. “You're always looking at new fabrics and you’re looking at new silhouettes, and you’re looking at new ways to bring the brand to life. But there is a philosophy. There is a style.”